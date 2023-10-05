OTM Open Thread 10/5: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday. There is no baseball today. The Red Sox are presumably interviewing replacements for Chaim Bloom. The Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Philadelphia Phillies won their Wild Card rounds and will advance to the AL and NL Division Series. With four sweeps it kinda makes you wonder if the old “coin flip” game wasn’t a better idea. Instead, time had to be allotted for a Game 3 today.
Poll
Your preferred Wild Card series
-
16%
One game
-
50%
Three games
-
33%
Something else
