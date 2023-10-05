 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

OTM Open Thread 10/5: It is Thursday

Throwback to winter

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
Boston Red Sox Season-Ending Press Conference Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Happy Thursday. There is no baseball today. The Red Sox are presumably interviewing replacements for Chaim Bloom. The Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Philadelphia Phillies won their Wild Card rounds and will advance to the AL and NL Division Series. With four sweeps it kinda makes you wonder if the old “coin flip” game wasn’t a better idea. Instead, time had to be allotted for a Game 3 today.

Poll

Your preferred Wild Card series

view results
  • 16%
    One game
    (1 vote)
  • 50%
    Three games
    (3 votes)
  • 33%
    Something else
    (2 votes)
6 votes total Vote Now

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...