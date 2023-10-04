Red Sox News & Links: Mike Hazen Will Not Replace Chaim Bloom

Injuries, and whether the Red Sox have been unusually unlucky in respect thereof, have been a major theme of the last two seasons. With the regular season now complete, we can look at the big picture numbers and see where the Sox stood. As it turns out, injuries were up across the league, with the Sox finishing seventh in terms of games lost to the IL. So they were, in fact, hit harder by the injury bug than most teams, though in light of the fact that the team who was hit hardest was the Dodgers, I’m not sure how much of an excuse it is. (Boston Globe)

Getting back to the big story with the Sox right now, there is officially one less name on the list of candidates to replace Chaim Bloom. The Diamondbacks of extended boss Mike Hazen. (Sean McAdam, MassLive)

No matter who ends up in the big chair, there’s no question what their priority will need to be: fixing the starting pitching. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

Is Aaron Nola going to one of those starting pitching targets? The free-agent-to-be will take the hill for the Phillies in the postseason tonight. (Mike Cole, NESN)

And in case you still haven’t decided who to root for in this Sox-less postseason, now that there are still plenty of Sox connections on the field. In fact, seven players from the 2018 World Series championship team are still playing ball. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)