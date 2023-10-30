 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

OTM Open Thread 10/30: It is Monday

World Series resumes

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
World Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v Texas Rangers - Game One Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Happy Monday. It’s raining in Boston but the Red Sox aren’t playing so no one needs to see reruns of Charlie Moore Outdoors. World Series action continues this evening as the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks take the show to Arizona. The action starts at 8:03 PM ET on FOX.

Assuming a contract extension was worked out for Soto (which, you’d have to):

Poll

Who would you prefer?

This poll is closed

  • 57%
    Juan Soto
    (16 votes)
  • 42%
    Shohei Ohtani
    (12 votes)
28 votes total Vote Now

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...