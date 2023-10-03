Red Sox News & Links: The Search Begins

Well it’s time to find someone new to run the Boston Red Sox. Yesterday, Sam Kennedy told the media that the club expects to start the formal interview process this week or next. Notably, the Sox intend to conduct multiple interviews of candidates both internal and external, in apparent contrast to 2019, when Chaim Bloom was the only person interviewed for the gig. Sounds like the process could take some time. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

Interestingly, it’s increasingly looking like there won’t be any kind of search for new coaching personnel. Both Kennedy and Alex Cora have already confirmed that the latter will be back with the Sox next season. And while the coaching staff has come under fire for poor fundamentals and September’s lethargic collapse, it doesn't sound like we should expect major changes. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Moreover, Cora will apparently have a voice in the process for hiring the person who will be his titular boss. It’s safe to say that, despite back-to-back poor seasons, Alex Cora appears to have more influence within the club than ever before. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

One thing we don’t have to worry about? Whether the Sox will have enough money to lure a top candidate into the CBO seat: the team is once again raising ticket prices at Fenway Park. (Gabrielle Starr, Boston Herald)

And finally, more on Tim Wakefield. While there has been no shortage of loving tributes to the Red Sox legend from fans, it’s been particularly wonderful reading just how much he meant to his teammates. In this piece, Derek Lowe talks about the time Wakefield kept him from quitting on the eve of the 2004 postseason. (Sean McAdam, MassLive)