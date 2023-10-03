OTM Open Thread 10/3: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday. Well, according to the poll, Red Sox Nation is pulling for the Baltimore Orioles.

In Wild Card action today we have the Texas Rangers at the Tampa Bay Rays at 3:08 PM ET on ABC. The other AL Wild Card series starts with the Toronto Blue Jays at the Minnesota Twins at 4:38 PM ET on ESPN. In the National League the Arizona Diamondbacks travel to face the Milwaukee Brewers at 7:08 PM ET on ESPN 2. The day finishes with the Miami Marlins in Philly to take on the Phillies at 7:08 PM ET on ESPN. A full slate. Won’t be too many more of these in 2023.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.