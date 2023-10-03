 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Countdown to Red Sox Opening Day 2024

Game 1 awaits

By Mike Carlucci
Boston Red Sox v Seattle Mariners Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Today is the first day of the offseason for the Red Sox, if not all of baseball, and with Alex Cora already announcing Chris Sale as his Opening Day starter agains the Seattle Mariners…why not count down to March 28, 2024?

Gives us all something to look forward to.

Assuming Sale is the starting pitcher who else do you have on the roster that day? It’s a good time to make predictions in the comments months and months in advance with major front office shakeups potentially coming…

