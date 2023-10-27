Some Light Red Sox Conspiracy Theorizing About The Craig Breslow Hiring

Time to put on the Jim Garrison accent, grab some string and a handful of thumbtacks, and head to the big board. It’s Red Sox Conspiracy Theory Time: Craig Breslow Edition.

September 11, 2023, 20:00 Hours: Former Red Sox wunderkind General Manager Theo Epstein is spotted riding on a Green Line train somewhere in the Greater Boston area. Was he back in town for his niece’s bat mitzvah? Because he wanted to check out Guy Fieri’s new restaurant across from the Common? Or . . . because he was engaged in top secret meetings with John Henry and Sam Kennedy about the future of the Red Sox front office???

September 14, 2023, 12:32 Hours: The Boston Red Sox announce they have parted ways with Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom.

September 23, 2023, 15:06 Hours: Legendary baseball writer and enthusiastic butt tweeter Peter Gammons announces that there are “rumblings” that pitching development coordinator Craig Breslow may part ways with the Chicago Cubs in order to take on a similar position with the Boston Red Sox front office.

There are rumblings eminating from Chicago that Craig Breslow is moving to the Red Sox to direct their piching develelopment program. Kelly, Craig and their children still live in Newton — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) September 23, 2023

October 2, 2023, 15:06 Hours: Red Sox President Sam Kennedy announces that the search for a new Chief Baseball Officer has begun, promising that it will be a “consistent, robust process” and “much different . . . than last time,” when Chaim Bloom was the only candidate the Red Sox decided to interview.

October 2 - October 24, 2023: Almost every single rumored candidate to assume the role of Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox declines to even interview for the job.

October 24, 2023, 21:17 Hours: Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports that the Red Sox have offered the position of Chief Baseball Officer to Craig Breslow, who accepts and officially takes over for Chaim Bloom.

October 25, 2023: Former Red Sox infielder and current color analyst Lou Merloni reports that Theo Epstein, who gave Breslow is his first front office job with the Cubs back in 2019,“played a really big role” in bringing Breslow to Boston.

So my question to you, ladies and gentlemen: did the Red Sox actually decide that Breslow was their man all the way back in September, after meeting with Theo? Was the reason that so many candidates declined to be considered for the position because Breslow’s imminent hiring was an open secret throughout the industry? Was the hiring process no more robust than it was last time, with the additional interviews and rumors about guys like Thad Levine and Neal Harrington nothing but window dressing designed to distract us all from the plain truth??!!??

That’s one of the questions I posed to Bryan Joiner on this week’s triumphant return of the Monsters of Sox Podcast. He politely told me I’m an idiot.

We then tried to divine what type of CBO Breslow will be, dug through John Henry’s hiring history, and discussed some of our favorite Halloween costumes.

Sorry for the hiatus (the reason for which is explained in the episode) and thanks for listening.

