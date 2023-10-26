Breslow on the Throne

Welcome back to The Red Seat Podcast, episode number 299. This week, Keaton DeRocher and Bob Osgood discussed the recent hiring of Craig Breslow as Chief Baseball Officer, recapped the MLB playoffs to date, and reviewed some interesting Red Sox-related fan surveys.

After rumors in recent days, the Red Sox officially announced the hiring of Craig Breslow, former Cubs assistant GM. Breslow’s success on the pitching side of things in Chicago could be a breath of fresh air for a team that has struggled at developing pitching in recent years decades. We discussed the details around this hiring, as well as the long six weeks that led up to it with many potential targets turning down an opportunity to interview for the position.

We discussed the MLB playoffs that were turned completely upside down in the past couple of weeks and were thankful that we hadn’t done a playoff predictions podcast. Some topics included Craig Kimbrel in the playoffs, Adolis Garcia and the chaos of the ALCS’s Game 5, how close the Diamondbacks were to missing the playoffs entirely, and a quick World Series preview. We both like the Rangers, so bet the ranch on Arizona.

Finally, we pulled a few interesting polls out of @RedSoxStats end-of-year Red Sox fan survey on his Substack. These included whether you’d trade significant pieces for a year of Juan Soto, if the team should offer early extensions to Triston Casas and Brayan Bello, whether Wilyer Abreu deserves a chance to start, and if Mike Monaco should be the play-by-play guy for the Red Sox.

If you have a question for an upcoming Red Seat pod, you can email us at redseatpodcast@gmail.com or tweet us. On Twitter, Jake is @DevJake, Keaton is @TheSpokenKeats and Bob is @BobOsgood15. We thank all of you for listening throughout this entire season and will continue to be recording in the offseason!