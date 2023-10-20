OTM Open Thread 10/20-10/22: It is The Weekend

Happy Friday.
The Houston Astros and Arizona Diamondbacks both won yesterday to make sure we have some longer Championship Series. Both the AL and NL are in action again today. At 5:07 PM ET on FS1 the Astros will look to overtake the Texas Rangers 3-2. Then at 8:07 PM ET on TBS the Phillies will try to keep the Diamondbacks from evening the series at two games apiece.
Pedro Martinez thinks Shohei Ohtani is going to be playing for the Red Sox in 2024.— Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) October 19, 2023
: @si_mlb pic.twitter.com/7f8jadWAQ2
Poll
Where will Ohtani sign?
-
15%
Red Sox
-
57%
Dodgers
-
0%
Padres
-
15%
Mets
-
12%
Other
Talk about what you want and be good to one another.
Loading comments...