OTM Open Thread 10/20-10/22: It is The Weekend

The Houston Astros and Arizona Diamondbacks both won yesterday to make sure we have some longer Championship Series. Both the AL and NL are in action again today. At 5:07 PM ET on FS1 the Astros will look to overtake the Texas Rangers 3-2. Then at 8:07 PM ET on TBS the Phillies will try to keep the Diamondbacks from evening the series at two games apiece.

Pedro Martinez thinks Shohei Ohtani is going to be playing for the Red Sox in 2024.



: @si_mlb pic.twitter.com/7f8jadWAQ2 — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) October 19, 2023

Poll Where will Ohtani sign? Red Sox

Dodgers

Padres

Mets

Other vote view results 15% Red Sox (5 votes)

57% Dodgers (19 votes)

0% Padres (0 votes)

15% Mets (5 votes)

12% Other (4 votes) 33 votes total Vote Now

