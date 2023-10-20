 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 10/20-10/22: It is The Weekend

Stop the Astros!!!!

By Mike Carlucci
Los Angeles Angels v Boston Red Sox Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Happy Friday.

The Houston Astros and Arizona Diamondbacks both won yesterday to make sure we have some longer Championship Series. Both the AL and NL are in action again today. At 5:07 PM ET on FS1 the Astros will look to overtake the Texas Rangers 3-2. Then at 8:07 PM ET on TBS the Phillies will try to keep the Diamondbacks from evening the series at two games apiece.

Poll

Where will Ohtani sign?

view results
  • 15%
    Red Sox
    (5 votes)
  • 57%
    Dodgers
    (19 votes)
  • 0%
    Padres
    (0 votes)
  • 15%
    Mets
    (5 votes)
  • 12%
    Other
    (4 votes)
33 votes total Vote Now

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

