Happy Monday. The 2023 season for the Boston Red Sox is over.

Poll Who are you rooting for in the playoffs? Blue Jays

Twins

Rangers

Rays

D-Backs

Brewers

Marlins

Phillies

Astros

Orioles

Dodgers

Braves vote view results 0% Blue Jays (0 votes)

10% Twins (2 votes)

0% Rangers (0 votes)

5% Rays (1 vote)

0% D-Backs (0 votes)

0% Brewers (0 votes)

0% Marlins (0 votes)

21% Phillies (4 votes)

0% Astros (0 votes)

42% Orioles (8 votes)

5% Dodgers (1 vote)

15% Braves (3 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.