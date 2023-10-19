OTM Open Thread 10/19: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday! The Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers to make the series 2-1 for the Rangers. They play again tonight at 8:03 PM ET on FS1. The Rangers have two more home games to end this thing. Over in the National League the Phillies take a 2-0 lead into Phoenix as they look to move to 3-0 on the Arizona Diamondbacks. That game starts at 5:07 PM ET on TBS. Hopefully the Red Sox don’t have any more candidates for GM/POBO drop out. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.