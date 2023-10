Happy Wednesday. The Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-0 lead in the NLCS with a 10-0 rout of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tonight Mad Max Scherzer returns for the Texas Rangers as they look to take a 3-0 lead on the Houston Astros. That game is at 8:03 PM ET on FS1. The Red Sox continue to interview front office folk. Who will it be? And can they fix the malaise?

