OTM Open Thread 10/17: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday. The Texas Rangers beat the Houston Astros again to take a 2-0 lead in the ALCS. They’re off today and will resume with the Rangers having home field advantage. The Philadelphia Phillies took game one against the Arizona Diamondbacks in impressive fashion. Game 2 of the NLCS is tonight at 8:07 PM ET on TBS. Kim Ng is a free agent after parting ways with the Miami Marlins. Which could help boost the interview candidates given a number of disinterested people so far for the Red Sox GM and POBO positions.

