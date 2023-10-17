Red Sox News & Links: Does Anyone Want To Work For The Red Sox?

As we’ve discussed already, there doesn’t seem to be much going on with respect to the search to find a replacement for Chaim Bloom as the Red Sox GM/CBO/PBO/Whatever. As far as we know, only internal candidate Eddie Romero has interviewed for the gig. The hope, though, was that more interviews would be conducted as the postseason progressed, as candidates currently working for postseason teams would be freed from ongoing duties. Sam Fuld with the Phillies and Brendan Gomes of the Dodgers, two executives with New England ties and backgrounds working for some of the most successful clubs in the game right now, were amongst the candidates who were discussed the most. But now we have reports that both Fuld and Gomes have turned down interview requests, joining a list that already includes Jon Daniels, formerly of the Texas Rangers. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

But all is not lost! In fact, it’s been reported that the Sox are poised to interview a new name we haven’t heard much of over the past few weeks: Thad Levine, who has been the number two man for the Minnesota Twins since 2016. The Twins have made the postseason four times during his seven-year tenure, albeit in a much less competitive division. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

How much of a problem will it be if the Red Sox enter the offseason without someone in charge? Remember that it’s actually happened before, in 2005, when Theo Epstein left the post for a few months before returning. His absence didn’t stop the team from making a number of big moves in the interim, trading for Josh Beckett and Mike Lowell. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Ultimately, of course, it’s the players who determine the fate of the Red Sox. To that end, Trevor Story turning his performance around would go a long way to helping the Sox get back to winning ways. He says he’s frustrated by his Sox tenure so far, but ready to turn the page. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)