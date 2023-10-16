Red Sox News & Links: Kim Ng Is Officially A Free Agent

While there doesn’t seem to be much going on with the Red Sox search for a new GM/CBO/POBO (or if there is much going on, we’re not hearing about it, at least), there is some fresh intrigue regarding an oft-mentioned candidate. Kim Ng, the first female GM in baseball history, declined to exercise an option that would have kept her with the Miami Marlins for an additional year. This certainly could be a signal that she’s about to land a new job, but it also could mean nothing more than that she doesn’t like South Florida, which, girl, same. (Boston.com)

You know who else is out there? Brock Holt! The former utility man joked that he’d like to be considered for the big chair. He obviously doesn’t have the resume, but it does sound like he sincerely would like be involved with the team again. (Gio Rivera, NESN.com)

And now we say goodbye to someone who became something of a minor fan-favorite despite not really contributing much to the Red Sox. Infielder Yu Chang, who had a chance to takeover the starting shortstop role for the Sox this year before an ill-timed injury derailed his season, elected free agency. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)