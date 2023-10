Happy Monday! The Texas Rangers lead the ALCS 1-0 over the Houston “trash can” Astros. Game 2 between the clubs is at 4:37 PM ET on FOX/FS1. The first game of the NLCS between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies starts at 8:07 PM ET on TBS. Can the surging snakes take down the Dave Dombrowski Destroyers?

The Red Sox, presumably, continue the process to hire a GM or POBO.

