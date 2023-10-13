Red Sox News & Links: We Officially Have A Candidate To Replace Chaim Bloom

It’s now been a month since the Red Sox parted ways with former Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom, and while there’s been plenty of speculation about his replacement, there’s been little in the way of real news. But today we learned that long-time Red Sox front office executive Eddie Romero was formally interviewed this week. (Chis Cotillo, MassLive)

And while there haven’t been reports that he’s been interviewed, there are now reports that Michael Hill, formerly with the Marlins, has emerged as a new target. (John Tomase, NBC Sports)

Are we not hearing much because Sam Kennedy and the Red Sox are getting rebuffed by many top candidates? That’s apparently the case, as many in the industry are questioning whether Fenway remains an attractive place to work, given the recent turnover and apparent restrictions that may be placed on the new boss. (Sean McAdam, MassLive)

Returning to news on the field, Jarren Duran proved to be one of the brightest lights of an otherwise kind of dim Red Sox season. But as he rehabs from injury, he’s still struggling with some mental aspects of the game. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Speaking of struggling, embattled reliever Kaleb Out has been waived. That’s one fewer name the Red Sox will need to consider protecting on the 40-man roster in anticipation of the upcoming Rule 5 draft. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

And here’s some grim news: Brainer Bonaci, the #11 prospect in the Red Sox system according to Soxprospects.com who put up an OPS of .825 in Greenville this year, was sent home from the Arizona Fall League and placed on the restricted list for violating baseball’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)