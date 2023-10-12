OTM Open Thread 10/12: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday. Despite the best efforts of the Minnesota Twins the cheatin’ Houston Astros return to the ALCS to face the Texas Rangers. The Arizona Diamondbacks eliminated the Los Angeles Dodgers in three games. Tonight there is one game: the Atlanta Braves vs the Philadelphia Phillies at 8:07 PM ET. The Dave Dombrowski Legends will try to complete their victory against Atlanta and move on to the NLCS. The Red Sox presumably conducted interviews for the new GM or POBO last week so we might hear news on a true off-day.

