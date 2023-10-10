Red Sox News & Links: Dave Bush, Carlos Febles Fired

Given the poor fundamentals pitch development issues the Red Sox faced this season, more than a few people raised their eyebrows at earlier indications that the coaching staff would be retained. But yesterday the axes fell on both pitching coach Dave Bush and third base coach/infield instructor Carlos Febles. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

And the personnel moves didn’t end there. Worcester’s pitching and hitting coaches were both also fired, perhaps in response to stalled development of prospects like Shane Drohan and Brandon Walter. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

It’s more than a little curious that all these personnel moves are happening before the club has found someone to replace Chaim Bloom, no? The search continues this week though, as this piece shows, the list of teams looking to hire front office personnel is already sizable and may continue to grow. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

Moving back to action on the field, while the Red Sox aren’t playing anymore, they do. have a handful of prospects participating in the Arizona Fall League. Catcher Nathan Hickey has started his stint in the desert well. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Should the Red Sox retire Tim Wakefield’s number 49? It wasn't really something anyone was considering before, in wake of his tragic passing, his Red Sox legacy is being reevaluated. (Chad Finn, Boston Globe)

And in case you missed this earlier, be sure to check out this big piece on Triston Casas, which includes anecdotes about the rookie’s upfront personality and approach to his relationships with teammates. (Molly Burkhardt, MLB.com)