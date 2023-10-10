OTM Open Thread 10/10: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday. As we all expected (kidding) the Arizona Diamondbacks are in full control of their series against the Los Angles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves are tied 1-1 with the Phillies thanks to a late rally. Today in playoffs we have AL action: Houston Astros at the Minnesota Twins at 4:07 PM on FOX. Then the Baltimore Orioles try to avoid elimination against the Texas Rangers at 8:03 PM ET on FOX. New Balance commercials featuring Ohtani will be aired as often as possible.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.