Tim Wakefield passes away at the age of 57

Absoultely heartbreaking.

By Jake Reiser
World Series - Game 4: Red Sox v Cardinals Photo by Brad Mangin/MLB Photos via Getty Images

I have very few words other than heartbroken. Wake epitomized what it meant to be a good man on and off the field. What he’s done for the city of Boston and Red Sox Nation knows no bounds. Our thoughts are with the Wakefield family and all those affected.

