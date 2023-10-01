Tim Wakefield passes away at the age of 57

Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield.



Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation.



— Red Sox (@RedSox) October 1, 2023

I have very few words other than heartbroken. Wake epitomized what it meant to be a good man on and off the field. What he’s done for the city of Boston and Red Sox Nation knows no bounds. Our thoughts are with the Wakefield family and all those affected.