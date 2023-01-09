Red Sox Links: Justin Turner and Bronson Arroyo Are Here, Is Shohei Ohtani Next?

Jake Peavy likes the Rafael Devers extension, and wants to see the Sox go after Juan Soto next. Maybe he read Fitzy’s latest piece? (Jesse Pantuosco, WEEI)

And look at this: John Tomase is talking about the Red Sox signing Shohei Ohtani. Fitzy Mo Peńa: trendsetter. (John Tomase, NBC Sports)

With Devers signed, how does the rest of the Red Sox offseason to-do list look? (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Justin Turner is excited about reuniting with former teammate Alex Cora, and about getting to aim at the Monster in left 81 times. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

Bronson Arroyo is back! And he’s saying things like “a lot of music comes from a really dark place,” as he tours the county following the release of his first studio album. Northeastern coeds, consider yourself warned. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)