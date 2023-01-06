Pod On Lansdowne Talks Devers, Eovaldi, and Prairie Dogs

Rafael Devers will be a Boston Red Stocking until the end of time—as far as we’re concerned—and we could not be any happier. Something about securing a long-term building block that gets the podcast juices pumping, y’know?

Let’s chat about that big contract extension on Pod On Lansdowne! Fitz, Jake, and Liam break down the importance of this decision by the Red Sox, how the outlook for 2023 is shaping up, and what Devers’ label as a franchise player means in the future.

ALSO:

-A thank you to Nathan Eovaldi

-A howdy-do to Corey Kluber

-Prairie dogs: those guys are pretty cool, huh?

And much, much more from the show out of left field, baby.

