Red Sox Links: Get Your Rafael Devers Contract Reactions Here!

I’ve got your Rafael Devers contract reactions here! Get your Rafael Devers contract reactions!

First up, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic looks at what signing Devers means for the Red Sox and how they’ll do business on and off the field in the future. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

Michael Baumann at FanGraphs correctly champions the signing for its impact beyond the bottom line while simultaneously showing that it won’t hurt there as much as some would have you believe. (Michael Baumann; FanGraphs)

Does this move portend a more competitive Red Sox team? Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe thinks so. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

Steve Buckley of The Athletic explains why Devers deserves to be making face-of-the-franchise money. (Steve Buckley; The Athletic)

Next face of the franchise? How about the next Big Papi? (Matt Vautour; MassLive)

John Tomase at NBC Sports Boston provides a deep dive on the deal as well. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

As much as it would have been ludicrous if he let Devers go, Chaim Bloom deserves credit for getting this done. (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)

With 11 years to go, the later stages of this deal are a long way away, but that doesn’t mean we can’t think about it. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

Regardless of how Xander Bogaerts feels about his former team, he is still cheering for his former teammate. (Matt Vautour; MassLive)

Oh, did you remember Corey Kluber signed with the Red Sox? (Chris Gilligan; FanGraphs)