The Clouds Have Lifted — But What’s Next?

An emergency podcast was needed for episode two hundred and sixty six of The Red Seat, after Rafael Devers signed an 11-year, $331 million contract extension with the Boston Red Sox that takes him through his age-36 season in 2033.

Jake Devereaux, Bob Osgood, Bryan Joiner, and Dan Secatore all made appearances to discuss their “in the moment” thoughts on the deal. The show started with some positive thoughts from the group about why this deal made the most sense “today,” while aware of all the events that brought us there. Did management and ownership coming under fire for a wacky, directionless offseason lead to this extension getting done? Was John Henry getting booed while his Pittsburgh Penguins lost at Fenway Park on Monday the final straw?

We discussed whether this deal could be the start of a mindset shift in the front office to be less like the Tampa Bay Rays and more like the Boston Red Sox (with just a hint of Rays). And finally, we noted that at the end of the day, the roster is exactly the same as it was yesterday but with a feeling of relief.

