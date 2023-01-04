 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Something Good Happened

Filed under:

OTM Open Thread 1/4: It is Wednesday

One year

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
Tampa Bay Rays v Boston Red Sox Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Happy Wednesday. Jeff Passan got everyone excited yesterday with this tweet:

Thanks Jeff. Maybe “arbitration news” as a leader next time?

Poll

What happens with Devers?

view results
  • 61%
    Extended before hitting free agency
    (27 votes)
  • 4%
    Traded at the deadline
    (2 votes)
  • 11%
    Walks away as a free agent
    (5 votes)
  • 22%
    Traded before the season
    (10 votes)
44 votes total Vote Now

Talk about what you want, hope for real Devers contract news from the Red Sox, and be good to one another.

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...