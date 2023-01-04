OTM Open Thread 1/4: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday. Jeff Passan got everyone excited yesterday with this tweet:
Third baseman Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a one-year, $17.5 million deal to avoid arbitration, sources tell ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 3, 2023
This does not stop the sides from reaching a long-term contract extension. The fact that the sides got this deal done shows discussions.
Thanks Jeff. Maybe “arbitration news” as a leader next time?
Poll
What happens with Devers?
-
61%
Extended before hitting free agency
-
4%
Traded at the deadline
-
11%
Walks away as a free agent
-
22%
Traded before the season
Talk about what you want, hope for real Devers contract news from the Red Sox, and be good to one another.
Loading comments...