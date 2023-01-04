Red Sox Links: Casas Rumors! Devers Talks! Sign-Gate!

We’ve already broken down the reports out of Miami that the Marlins are considering trading one of their young arms, with Triston Casas as a potential return. According to Alex Speier, though, the Red Sox would be reluctant to let go of Casas at this point. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Sign-gate! Red Sox security refused to allow a fan to bring a sign reading “Pay Devers Please” into Fenway for Monday’s Winter Classic. On one hand, this is the type of story that is bound to be blown out of proportion — the team has already apologized and it’s not like John Henry himself was out there ripping signs out of the arms of little children. Nevertheless, it’s not a good look, and it’s the type of mistake that probably wouldn’t have happened during the early Henry years. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

As everyone knows by now, thank’s to Jeff Passan’s devious Tweeting:

Good ole Passan alert banner on my phone only showed me until 'agreement on' and I fully shit my pants https://t.co/NbyWdspYGn — OverTheMonster (@OverTheMonster) January 3, 2023

. . . the Red Sox have agreed to a one-year deal with Raffy Devers to avoid arbitration. Does it signal anything regarding extension talks? (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

Terry Francona thinks Corey Kluber and the Red Sox are a good fit. Man, the Tito years suddenly seem like an awfully long time ago. (Sean McAdam, Boston Sports Journal)