Red Sox Links: Should The Sox Try To Extend Triston Casas and Brayan Bello Already?

Triston Casas and Brayan Bello represent something the Sox haven’t had in a while: genuinely exciting first-year players. Given the market shifts we’ve seen in the sport, does it already make sense to lock them up long-term? (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Frankly, though, the team has more present-day concerns to deal with right now than extending two guys who still probably get lost on the way to Fenway. Here are 8 issues that remain outstanding. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

Is Rafael Devers ready to play a leadership role on this team? He may not have a choice, as he’s now the only position player left over from the 2018 championship team. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

Devers’ focus, though, should be on the field first and foremost. And in that regard, David Ortiz is worried he might not have enough lineup protection. (Sophie Weller, MassLive)

One of the guys who’s going to be behind Devers, Triston Casas, has some pretty exciting things to say about one of the guys who might be in front of him, Masataka Yoshida. Casas and Yoshida faced off in the 2020 Olympics, and there’s a link to watch the full-length game in this article. (John Tomase, NBC Sports)