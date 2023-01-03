OTM Open Thread 2/3: It is Tuesday

John Henry just walked through the stands and fans started to boo him. — Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) January 2, 2023

At the premier NHL event of the year the John Henry (Fenway Sports Group)-owned Pittsburgh Penguins played the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park, the home of Henry’s Boston Red Sox. And the focus wasn’t on the home team or Henry’s Penguins but on Red Sox fans wondering where his focus has gone. The ownership that turned around 86 years of sorrow into 4 World Series championships has disappeared since 2018. While there are still worse ownership groups and front offices in MLB, it wasn’t expected that the Sox would join that crew. The home opener is in 86 days. Talk about what you want, hope for the best, and be good to one another.