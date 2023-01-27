Happy Friday! It’s the last weekend of January which means we’ll soon be in the same month as Spring Training! And the next month (albeit the penultimate day) the season begins. We’re still waiting to see if there is a trade in Matt Barnes’ future or if the DFA will simply lead to free agency. The only Red Sox from 2018: Rafael Devers, Chris Sale, and Ryan Brasier. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.
OTM Open Thread 1/27: It is Friday
Last Friday of the month!
