Red Sox Links: The Calculus of Adalberto Mondesí Trade

With such an intriguing skill set, Adalberto Mondesí should fit in very nicely for the Red Sox. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

But all that potential won’t mean much if Mondesí continues to struggle with injuries. Acquiring similar players with upside mixed with obvious downside potential can pay off, but not all the time. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

If you want to learn even more about Mondesí, Peyton Doyle at the Boston Globe has you covered. (Peyton Doyle; Boston Globe)

Don’t forget that the Red Sox also brought in Adam Duvall recently. Chad Jennings gives an inside look at how he got to Boston. (Chad Jennings; Boston Globe)

Fenway Park can often be a dream place to play. Duvall is going to absolutely feast there. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

Justin Turner will be asked to DH and play some corner infield, but he can also bring sage baseball wisdom to the clubhouse. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

We’re all still trying to figure out the whole Matt Barnes being cut thing. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)