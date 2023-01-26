OTM Open Thread 1/26: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday. It’s 51 degrees and cloudy in Boston right now. The high this afternoon could reach 55. In all likelihood, the Red Sox will be wishing they had Opening Day on a Thursday in January when March 30 rolls around and it’s a bitter, wintery mix kind of day. Pitchers and catchers have their first workout on February 15th and the full squad will be practicing together five days later. If this is the team, pending the Matt Barnes DFA was planned for some type of trade, do you feel better or worse than 2022?

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.