OTM Open Thread 1/25: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday. Boston has a little snow this week making it look more like winter as all of Red Sox Nation starts to think about Spring Training. Adalberto Mondesi would seem to be the trade Chaim Bloom may have previewed this weekend. While he’s definitely worth a chance given the cost is a middle reliever who is, at best, fine it’s further cementing the Hernández/Arroyo middle infield plan. Will this be the year Mondesi stays healthy and puts together a breakout season?

