Red Sox Links: Welcome to Boston, Adalberto Mondesí

The newest member of the Boston Red Sox is shortstop Adalberto Mondesí, whom they got in exchange for reliever Josh Taylor. Although Mondesí comes with quite the injury history, he’s a 27-year-old with tons of potential. I think this is an A+ trade. (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)

Speaking of tons of potential, we all know Triston Casas is going be the starting first baseman next season. What he does in the lineup each day will be highly scrutinized and may be more important than any other player’s performance. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

There are plenty of prospects coming up behind Casas whom the Red Sox will be relying on in the years to come. (Jen McCaffrey and Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

Could David Hamilton lead a stolen base revolution for the Red Sox? I sure hope so. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

Bryan Mata has the support of one Chris Sale. Proving Sale right is the next step for the young pitcher. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)