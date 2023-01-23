 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Red Sox Links: The Winter Weekend Fallout

Red Sox News and links, including the latest on Chris Sale, Triston Casas, and more.

By Dan Secatore
2023 Red Sox Winter Weekend Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

You’ve probably already seen the videos and tweets (including from us) about the wild reception the brass received at the Red Sox Winter Weekend in Springfield on Friday night. Peter Abraham was there and has the deets. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

But some good news did come out of Springfield this weekend, including claims from Chris Sale that he’s on track and ready to go. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

Triston Casas was there, too, and was a hit with the crowds. Here, he talks a bit about his thoughts on signing an (as yet unoffered) extension. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

And if you’re at all concerned about Kiké Hernandez playing short stop, don’t be. He says he’s been waiting for this his whole life. (Matt Vautour, MassLive)

And if you’re one of the people who picks up vibes of the 2013 World Series champs with his 2023 roster, Peter Gammons has this retrospective for you. (Peter Gammons, The Athletic)

Finally, NESN announced som more booth news. Lou Merloni will join the rotating cast of color guys this season. (Chad Finn, Boston.com)

