Happy Monday. The Red Sox are really going to start Kiké Hernández and Christian Arroyo at shortstop and second base, respectively, aren’t they? However, moving around the field is a big part of Hernández’s value so maybe not. It’s a strange thing to announce but hey this is a strange team! What one move would you like to see the Sox make between now and Spring Training?

