OTM Open Thread 1/21: It is Saturday

Not a Winter Wonderland

By Mike Carlucci
2023 Red Sox Winter Weekend Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Happy Saturday! The Red Sox brass showed up for Winter Weekend and got booed. A lot. I don’t know what they expected. With Adam Duvall signed and Enrique Hernandez and Christian Arroyo ready to man the infield this team is...odd. The new pitchers are...questionable but upgrades.

The Greek God of Walks is: Official!

And, uh, apparently a trade is in the works?

Take that one worth a grain of salt. What team ever says they are about to complete a trade? But who knows!

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

