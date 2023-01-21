OTM Open Thread 1/21: It is Saturday

Happy Saturday! The Red Sox brass showed up for Winter Weekend and got booed. A lot. I don’t know what they expected. With Adam Duvall signed and Enrique Hernandez and Christian Arroyo ready to man the infield this team is...odd. The new pitchers are...questionable but upgrades.

The Greek God of Walks is: Official!

.@GlobeChadFinn: Kevin Youkilis will be NESN's primary color analyst for Red Sox games in 2023, Lou Merloni set to join https://t.co/6M8ORZWT55 pic.twitter.com/Fu52SM26xb — Boston.com (@BostonDotCom) January 21, 2023

And, uh, apparently a trade is in the works?

Per #RedSox CBO Chaim Bloom, the team is "close to a trade they hope to announce soon."



Said this in response to a question from yours truly at Red Sox Winter Weekend. pic.twitter.com/4ZC5pgTsxS — Ahaan Rungta (@AhaanRungta) January 21, 2023

Take that one worth a grain of salt. What team ever says they are about to complete a trade? But who knows!

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.