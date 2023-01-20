Red Sox Links: The Red Sox Minor League System Is On The Come Up

Baseball America’s Top 100 Prospects list is out, and the Red Sox landed five players on it. Only five other teams had more prospects named, though two of those teams (the Orioles and Rays) are in the Sox own division, and the Yankees placed five players on the list as well. (Connor Ryan, Boston.com)

Minor league depth isn’t sexy, but it might be useful. The Red Sox sure do seem to be building a lot of it lately. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

The Red Sox weren’t the only suitors for Adam Duvall. Apparently the talent-stocked Mets made “aggressive” bids for his services, but Duvall chose the Sox in order to secure more playing time. (Adam London, NESN)

Rafael Devers entered the 2022 season as the #2 ranked third baseman according to MLB Network. Heading into the 2023 season, he’s slipped to #4, having been jumped by Manny Machado and Austin Riley. (Paul Cassella, MLB.com)

When Jorge Alfaro signed earlier this week, we told you about his potential to become a fan favorite. This delightful piece in Fangraphs explains why. You don’t see a lot of baseball writing these days that includes lines like “To watch Alfaro is to be tantalized by a man who abjures the oppressive strictures of modern baseball.” (Michal Baumann, FranGraphs)