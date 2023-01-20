OTM Open Thread 1/20: It is Friday

Happy Friday! All that separates us from the 2023 MLB Hall of Fame class announcement is a weekend. Unfortunately for Red Sox Nation it is highly unlikely any Sox representatives are selected this year.

167 ballots revealed/~42.2% known:



Rolen - 79.6%

Helton - 79.0%

Wagner - 72.5%

Jones - 68.3%

Sheffield - 64.1%

Beltrán - 56.3%

Kent - 49.1%

A-Rod - 41.3%

Ramírez - 38.9%

Abreu - 19.2%

Pettitte - 18.6%

Rollins - 11.4%

Buehrle - 10.2%

K-Rod - 9.0%

Vizquel - 9.0%

Hunter - 2.4% — Ryan Thibodaux (@NotMrTibbs) January 19, 2023

The closest thing to a Boston player is Billy Wagner, who probably falls short. Manny Ramirez is making a slow journey to maybe, one day, being inducted. Who do you think is the next Sox star to find their way into Cooperstown (we’ll ignore Billy Wagner for this)? Manny? Dustin Pedroia? Rafael Devers? (hopefully someone before him).

