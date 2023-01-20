The Delightful Twitter Account Of Red Sox First Baseman Triston Casas

Dwayne Johnson went by a number of nicknames during his time spent as a professional wrestler.

“The Rock,” of course, was the most well-known of the bunch. He’s been dubbed “The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment,” “The Brahma Bull,” and a litany of other monikers as well.

One other nickname he was given was “The People’s Champ.”

If you can SMEEEEELLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL what’s been cookin’ on Twitter as of late, you’d know that the Boston Red Sox now have a new king of their own.

Ladies and gentlemen: I’d like to proclaim Triston Casas as “The Posters’ Champ.”

Not only is MLB Pipeline’s top first base prospect handy with the bat, but Casas is also quite skilled at tweeting (he can be found on Twitter @mvptc37). In an era where young stars are getting clapped for tweeting slurs, our sweet prince spends his time online posting nuggets of knowledge — each seemingly more wise than the last.

With 700 total tweets at the time of publication, Casas’ feed has a high success rate. He laughs at the idea of .300 being a positive benchmark in baseball before blowing right past it.

Airports gotta be delaying flights on purpose just so you go to the convenience store n spend 3 work days pay on a bag of Swedish fish — Triston Casas (@mvptc37) January 19, 2023

Stop & stare at a tree every once in a while will ya — Triston Casas (@mvptc37) July 22, 2022

Casas’ posting style recalls an era now long past. One peek at his posts and thinks they’ve gone back to 2011. He’s a throwback, a maverick on the timeline dropping that relatable content that you’ve longed for in a diverse manner. His eclectic subject matter is the box of chocolates you need when you think about a franchise cornerstone’s online tendencies; you never know what wisdom you’re gonna get with Triston and that noggin of his.

So frigin excited for fan fest…. WHATTTTT …. Pinch me … 1st of many dis weekend — Triston Casas (@mvptc37) January 18, 2023

They stuck on making a movie… I’m just tryna make moves — Triston Casas (@mvptc37) January 6, 2023

Is there a more unsafe form of advertisement than billboards…. Literally encouraging ppl to take there eyes off the road and read…. *tweets while driving in the car * — Triston Casas (@mvptc37) January 18, 2023

Triston, we’ve been thinkin’ that about billboards for years but you’ve got the nerve to say it out loud for the people in the back. I commend you for doing so.

He’s not afraid to tell it like it is or hide who he is at the end of the day. He’s a man who lays it all out there; an open book.

Don’t ask me if I’ve seen a movie cause I haven’t — Triston Casas (@mvptc37) July 23, 2022

Can we normalize randomly hitting ppl up for favors? — Triston Casas (@mvptc37) December 24, 2022

I’m the kid you pay to do your homework #newhobby pic.twitter.com/JOBp3heXk3 — Triston Casas (@mvptc37) February 17, 2019

Chocolate vanilla swirl with cookie crunch please . — Triston Casas (@mvptc37) October 12, 2018

Triston also uses his platform for good, even if it means facing criticism. He notably did so amid the fiery “What Did You Hear” debate of 2018, chiming into the discourse.

Yanny — Triston Casas (@mvptc37) May 17, 2018

Part of any good poster’s skill tree is the ability to relate to the reader. Reaching across the digital divide and saying to the reader “I understand you” is an invaluable tool. The human experience is what ties us all together, and Casas has proven time and time again to speak to me.

Why do I get my best ideas after 12 — Triston Casas (@mvptc37) March 5, 2020

I hate when my alarm clock feels like it’s a part of my dream:/ — Triston Casas (@mvptc37) July 19, 2022

Look in the mirror, I'm closer than I really appear — Triston Casas (@mvptc37) January 13, 2017

When that first sip of water hits your chest in the morning >> — Triston Casas (@mvptc37) December 15, 2019

When you hear the same song on two different radio stations at the same time — Triston Casas (@mvptc37) June 25, 2022

Triston specifically has many great tweets related to music, which I personally tip my cap to him for. I’m proud to confirm that he knows ball and he knows tunes, folks.

Lil baby and gunna could rap about a turkey sandwich and it’ll snap — Triston Casas (@mvptc37) September 13, 2018

Last song before u get out of the car has to be a banger — Triston Casas (@mvptc37) February 17, 2020

Casas also isn’t afraid to take input from his audience and incorporate it into his play on the field.

It’s unironically awesome that one of the Red Sox’s franchise anchors for the next however-many years looks to be a Twitter-pilled freak like myself. There aren’t enough professional baseball players these days who could understand why something such as the 30-50 feral hogs saga is funny. I’d like to live in a world where I can look at an All-Star and be able to think to myself, “Hey, I bet they appreciate Trill Ballins’ ‘Smockin!!!!’ bit, just like I did.”

My sole critique of Triston Casas’ Twitter portfolio: as far as I can tell, he doesn’t follow @dril. That’s a rookie mistake—I understand he still has rookie eligibility, but I’m gonna need him to get on that before I can offer my full endorsement of his online behavior.

the crack of the bat. the scent of a verdant field. The excitement of the crowd. These are the things that piss base ball fans off the most — wint (@dril) June 19, 2018

But hey, nobody’s perfect. Right, Triston?

Good or bad, it’s only temporary.... so enjoy it — Triston Casas (@mvptc37) December 9, 2020

If you recall, my first post on the wonderful website was an overview of my proposed offseason strategy. The thesis was that Boston should target goofy players, baseball analysis be damned. Little did I know at the time that the Red Sox already had a guy who could fit right into that plan in their system.

The best Tweeter currently in Major League Baseball, as far as I’m concerned, plays for our beloved Boston Red Sox. We may only be getting started with his posting golden age (assuming Elon Musk doesn’t destroy the website from the inside out).

My advice to you, dear reader: hit that follow button, turn on the tweet notifications, and enjoy the Triston Casas experience.