OTM Open Thread 1/19: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday! You may remember him from previous articles like Meet the New Guy: Jorge Alfaro but the former Philiadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins, and San Diego Padres catcher is already making news.

Jorge Alfaro was named MVP of the Dominican Winter League Final Series. pic.twitter.com/kH2ZFKjr7B — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) January 19, 2023

Ok, while winning an MVP in the Dominican Winter League isn’t necessarily something it also isn’t nothing. He’s a floor of around .700 OPS as opposed to the 2022 .574 OPS version of Kevin Plawecki. And who knows, maybe he never even wears a Red Sox uniform. But any good news tied in some way to the team is better than the stream of disappointments that ran more-or-less through all of 2022. Talk about what you want, imagine this roster clicking and somehow winning, and be good to one another.