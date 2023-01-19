 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 1/19: It is Thursday

He’s the hot hand right now

By Mike Carlucci
Boston Red Sox v Miami Marlins Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Happy Thursday! You may remember him from previous articles like Meet the New Guy: Jorge Alfaro but the former Philiadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins, and San Diego Padres catcher is already making news.

Ok, while winning an MVP in the Dominican Winter League isn’t necessarily something it also isn’t nothing. He’s a floor of around .700 OPS as opposed to the 2022 .574 OPS version of Kevin Plawecki. And who knows, maybe he never even wears a Red Sox uniform. But any good news tied in some way to the team is better than the stream of disappointments that ran more-or-less through all of 2022. Talk about what you want, imagine this roster clicking and somehow winning, and be good to one another.

