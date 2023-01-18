 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

OTM Open Thread 1/18: It is Duvall Day!

Breaking news!

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
MLB: MAY 11 Red Sox at Braves Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Happy Wednesday. For a change: breaking news!

The Red Sox have signed Adam Duvall. A big-ish bat outfielder. Kiké Hernández can return to the infield (but at shortstop or second base?) and the Sox may have acquired another hitter who can reach 20 home runs.

Talk about what you want, ponder Duvall patroling the outfield, and be good to one another.

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...