OTM Open Thread 1/18: It is Duvall Day!

Happy Wednesday. For a change: breaking news!

Adam Duvall has agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with the Red Sox, per source. He can earn up to $3 million more in performance bonuses. Pending physical. @JonHeyman was on it. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 18, 2023

The Red Sox have signed Adam Duvall. A big-ish bat outfielder. Kiké Hernández can return to the infield (but at shortstop or second base?) and the Sox may have acquired another hitter who can reach 20 home runs.

Talk about what you want, ponder Duvall patroling the outfield, and be good to one another.