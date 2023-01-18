Red Sox Links: Shoring Up the Roster is Easier Thanks to Enrique Hernández

The Red Sox currently need to figure out what to do in both the middle infield and the outfield, with major holes to fill in both areas. Luckily, Enrique Hernández can help in either. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

Even with Hernández, the Red Sox should probably bring in some other folks to patch up the roster. John Tomase provides a few solid options. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

But Trevor Bauer should definitely not be one of them. (Matt Vautour; MassLive)

Elvis Andrus could be a player the Red Sox bring in. He’s still pretty good and plays shortstop, a position the Red Sox certainly need to upgrade right now. (Michael Baumann; FanGraphs)

There are plenty of signs that indicate Masataka Yoshida will have a good time in Boston, and not just because Scott Boras, who just happens to be Yoshida’s agent, is saying so. (Ricky Doyle; NESN)