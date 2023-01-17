Is It Going To Be Awesome?

Welcome back to The Red Seat Podcast, episode number 267. On this episode, Jake Devereaux and Bob Osgood opened the show talking about the Trevor Story injury, the curious timeline of his surgery announcement, and how we got to this debacle over the past ten months. Jake cites a Buster Olney article from a week before the Red Sox signing that expressed sources who had concerns about the eventual need for Tommy John surgery.

What options remain in the middle infield? We reviewed Bob’s trade candidate article from last week and discussed whether that would be a better avenue than the slim free agent pool that remains.

The Rafael Devers press conference seemed like a wildly excessive pat on the back for simply doing the right thing. Chaim Bloom’s final soliloquy assured Red Sox fans, “I want to be clear: We’re going to do this. It’s going to be awesome. We are going to get there.” Jake wasn’t particularly thrilled with this tone, especially to Boston fans. Will Bloom still be here to see how “awesome” it is?

We wrapped up the show discussing the signing of catcher Jorge Alfaro and a few of the Red Sox international signings from the J15 class.

If you have a question for The Red Seat pod, you can email us at redseatpodcast@gmail.com or tweet us. Jake is @DevJake, Keaton is @TheSpokenKeats and Bob is @BobOsgood15.