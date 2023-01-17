OTM Open Thread 1/17: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday!

As of 6:11 am ET Tuesday, we are closer to the first pitch of the 2023 MLB season than we are to the last pitch of the 2022 World Series — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) January 17, 2023

And there you have it: we’re closer to the 2023 season than the 2022 season. Are the Red Sox ready? It’s been an offseason of excitement (Devers, Yoshi, bullpen help) and disappointment (Xander, Story). However, with nearly as much offseason remaining as we’ve already completed can Chaim Bloom and his team make a few more changes to try and offset the losses up the middle? Talk about what you want and be good to one another.