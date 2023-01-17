 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 1/17: It is Tuesday

The 2023 season approaches

By Mike Carlucci
Rafael Devers Boston Red Sox Press Conference Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Happy Tuesday!

And there you have it: we’re closer to the 2023 season than the 2022 season. Are the Red Sox ready? It’s been an offseason of excitement (Devers, Yoshi, bullpen help) and disappointment (Xander, Story). However, with nearly as much offseason remaining as we’ve already completed can Chaim Bloom and his team make a few more changes to try and offset the losses up the middle? Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

