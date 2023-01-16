Red Sox Links: The Sox Were Never Going To Sign Xander Bogaerts

Remember those brief, glorious few hours when it seemed like a rock solid certainty that the Red Sox would resign Xander Bogaerts? According to Xander’s agent Scott Boras, there never was much of a chance. “It was just really clear to us there was a separation where Boston was going to go for Bogaerts,” Boras said. “They probably made a decision they were going to sign [Rafael] Devers, and were going to pay only one of them. So we knew at the forefront that Bogey would be somewhere besides Boston.” (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

There are people out there who claim they can substantively analyze the signings of a bunch of 16-year-olds who may not even be regularly shaving yet. I am not going to be one of those people. Instead, all I’ll say about the Red Sox latest class of international free agents is, damn, there are some outstanding names in this group! Kleyver Salazar! Starlin Nuñez! Yoelin Cespedes! I am now extremely excited for Opening Day 2029. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

So long, Connor Seabold. The depth starter was the latest victim of the Red Sox 40-man roster crunch. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

The Red Sox came to terms with several arbitration-eligible players on Friday, averting the need to enter into what can sometimes be a bitter process. How can you not be romantic about baseball? (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

People on Twitter have reported that the Red Sox have considered reaching out to free agent Adam Duvall as a possible candidate to fill their hole in the outfield. Hooray, people on Twitter. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Buried in this Sunday notes column is word that Chris Sale is working out in Fort Myers and is “on track.” In light of the fact that the success or failure of the 2023 campaign rests almost entirely on his brittle shoulders, I’d say that’s good news. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)