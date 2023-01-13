OTM Open Thread 1/13: It is Friday

Happy Friday. The Red Sox are still without a shortstop or second baseman. Luckily Spring Training doesn’t start for - uh on - well they have a month. In honor of the day these are all the Red Sox to have graced their uniform with the number #13. You can decide if they were lucky or not.
- Bob Fothergill
- Elden Auker
- Reid Nicholos
- Billy Joe Robidoux
- John Valentin
- Rey Sanchez
- Lou Merloni
- Doug Mientkiewicz (ok, he’s definitely lucky)
- Roberto Petagine
- Alex Cora
- Alex Gonzalez
- Billy Wagner
- Nuiman Romero (who can forget!)
- Angel Sanchez
- Carl Crawford
- Hanley Ramirez
