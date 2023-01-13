 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 1/13: It is Friday

Triskaidekaphobia time

By Mike Carlucci
Boston Red Sox v. New York Yankees Photo by Jason Szenes/Getty Images

Happy Friday. The Red Sox are still without a shortstop or second baseman. Luckily Spring Training doesn’t start for - uh on - well they have a month. In honor of the day these are all the Red Sox to have graced their uniform with the number #13. You can decide if they were lucky or not.

  • Bob Fothergill
  • Elden Auker
  • Reid Nicholos
  • Billy Joe Robidoux
  • John Valentin
  • Rey Sanchez
  • Lou Merloni
  • Doug Mientkiewicz (ok, he’s definitely lucky)
  • Roberto Petagine
  • Alex Cora
  • Alex Gonzalez
  • Billy Wagner
  • Nuiman Romero (who can forget!)
  • Angel Sanchez
  • Carl Crawford
  • Hanley Ramirez

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

