OTM Open Thread 1/13: It is Friday

Happy Friday. The Red Sox are still without a shortstop or second baseman. Luckily Spring Training doesn’t start for - uh on - well they have a month. In honor of the day these are all the Red Sox to have graced their uniform with the number #13. You can decide if they were lucky or not.

Bob Fothergill

Elden Auker

Reid Nicholos

Billy Joe Robidoux

John Valentin

Rey Sanchez

Lou Merloni

Doug Mientkiewicz (ok, he’s definitely lucky)

Roberto Petagine

Alex Cora

Alex Gonzalez

Billy Wagner

Nuiman Romero (who can forget!)

Angel Sanchez

Carl Crawford

Hanley Ramirez

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.