Trevor Story, Tanner Houck, and Death Itself

Welp, back to the therapy episodes!

The Pod On Lansdowne boys are back to talk about Trevor Story and his untimely injury, which will keep him away from the Boston Red Sox for a number of months. What’s next for the club now that their presumed shortstop has been shelved, a-la Woody in Toy Story 2?

Also on this episode of OTM’s show from out of left field:

-Is now the time to trade Tanner Houck?

-Jake has an interesting story about a former Sox prospect

-A first in the show’s history: an earnest conversation about something serious—death

All that and more on this week’s edition of Pod On Lansdowne!

