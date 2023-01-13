Red Sox Links: Getting to the Rafael Devers Extension Was Quite a Journey

If it were me, I would have asked Rafael Devers how much he wanted and given it to him on the spot, but that’s one of the many reasons why I’m not a GM. The real story of Devers’ signing has many more twists and turns. (Jen McCaffrey and Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

That story came with plenty of travel, including a very important flight. (Rob Bradford; WEEI/Audacy)

It’s awesome that the Red Sox will have Devers around for so long, but it’s not like he was the first star player in recent memory they could have signed to such a big deal. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

There is still gas left in the tank for Corey Kluber, even if it’s been a while since he was a destroyer of worlds on the mound. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

Fenway Park is Kluber’s new pitching home and he seems stoked about it. (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)

We are once again wondering if this is the year Jarren Duran figures it out. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Of course, if the Red Sox traded for Bryan Reynolds, we might not need to wonder such a thing. (Jesse Pantuosco; WEEI/Audacy)