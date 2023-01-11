 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
OTM Open Thread 1/11: What’s the Story, Trevor?

Something about strength up the middle

By Mike Carlucci
Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Happy Wednesday. While getting ready for to play shortstop in 2023, Trevor Story, who had some arm weakness, finally succumbed to a lurking injury and required surgery that could impact the entire season.

With the middle infield depth chart looking somewhat like:

  • Kiké Hernández
  • Christian Arroyo
  • Alex Cora

things have taken another bleak turn. Carlos Correa finally signed with the Minnesota Twins (well, pending physical) so that type of Hail Mary is (pending physical) off the table. I thought about making a poll here but there are either many options or few for the choices. You’re Chaim Bloom/the Red Sox today, what do you do?

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

