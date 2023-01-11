OTM Open Thread 1/11: What’s the Story, Trevor?

Happy Wednesday. While getting ready for to play shortstop in 2023, Trevor Story, who had some arm weakness, finally succumbed to a lurking injury and required surgery that could impact the entire season.

Bloom said Story was preparing to move back to playing shortstop, rather than second base where he was last year alongside Bogaerts — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) January 10, 2023

With the middle infield depth chart looking somewhat like:

Kiké Hernández

Christian Arroyo

Alex Cora

things have taken another bleak turn. Carlos Correa finally signed with the Minnesota Twins (well, pending physical) so that type of Hail Mary is (pending physical) off the table. I thought about making a poll here but there are either many options or few for the choices. You’re Chaim Bloom/the Red Sox today, what do you do?

